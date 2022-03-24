Chechen leader says his forces ‘liberated’ Mariupol city hall  

Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov stated Thursday that forces from his Russian area had taken management of town corridor in Ukraine’s besieged southeastern port of Mariupol and hoisted the Russian flag.

Kadyrov posted on Telegram a video of a telephone recording in Chechen, which he stated was Russian parliamentary lawmaker Adam Delimkhanov chatting with “our valiant men.”

“The guys are radioing to say that they liberated the building of the Mariupol authorities and put up our flag over it,” the Chechen chief stated on his Telegram, which has greater than 1.4 million subscribers.

“Bandits who remained alive did not risk it and abandoned their positions… and fled,” he wrote, including that “other units are moving in parallel through the city and clearing it of Azov filth,” referring to Ukraine’s far-right Azov Battalion.

“God willing, soon Mariupol will be completely cleansed,” he wrote.

In the besieged southern port, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says almost 100,000 persons are trapped with out meals, water or energy and enduring fierce shelling by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s overseas ministry tweeted that Moscow had “launched a new phase of terror against Mariupol” by forcibly deporting about 6,000 residents to Russian camps.

Kadyrov stated on March 1 that Chechens had been killed in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen Republic. Two died, six more were injured to varying degrees,” Kadyrov stated on Telegram.

Kadyrov, accountable for Russia’s Chechnya Republic which he governs de-facto by his personal algorithm, has posted movies of Chechen fighters in Ukraine.

