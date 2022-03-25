Chechens are fighting in Ukraine. But are they more hype than help for Vladimir Putin? | CNN





CNN

—



Footage of a firefight that surfaced on social media earlier this week seems to indicate an uncommon group of combatants: Apparent Chechen volunteers combating on the facet of Ukraine in opposition to Russia.

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video, which reveals an RPG gunner at work amid an intense fusillade within the village of Velyka Dymerka, roughly 18 miles northeast of Kyiv.

This isn’t the one proof of Chechens combating in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Kremlin chief of the Chechen Republic – a area in Russia’s north Caucasus – posted a video of Chechen units engaged in street fighting in opposition to Ukrainian forces within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol.

In a commentary on his Telegram account, Kadyrov boasted that the Chechen commander on the scene – who was being interviewed by the Russian each day Izvestiya – had maintained heroic calm underneath hearth.

“During the interview, a tank shell flew into the five-story building behind the back of the unsuspecting Timur Ibriev and exploded,” Kadyrov wrote. “A fragment hit one of the fighters, but got stuck in a weapon belt. The camera captured the Olympian calm and restraint of my dear BROTHER Timur. He didn’t flinch, he didn’t duck. You are proud of such cold-blooded and brave fighters!”

Telegram is Kadyrov’s most well-liked propaganda outlet: Since the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one month in the past, Kadryrov has posted a stream of movies from the entrance traces crowing in regards to the prowess of the Chechen troopers combating on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He additionally claimed to have been in Ukraine, simply exterior the capital – an assertion Ukrainian officers solid doubt on, prompting irate Telegram posts from Kadyrov.

Just days into the conflict, Kadyrov even urged the Russian navy to take the gloves off and broaden its offensive in Ukraine.

“The time has come to make a concrete decision and start a large-scale operation in all directions and territories of Ukraine,” Kadyrov mentioned in an announcement on his Telegram account. “I myself have repeatedly developed tactics and strategies against terrorists, participated in battles. In my understanding, the tactics chosen in Ukraine are too slow. It lasts a long time and, in my view, are not effective.”

There are a number of ranges of irony right here. Images of the devastated metropolis of Mariupol are eerily harking back to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, which was leveled by Russian forces in a brutal conflict that went by two phases within the mid-Nineties and the early 2000s. And Kadyrov himself was as soon as a guerrilla who fought in opposition to Russia earlier than switching sides.

Kadyrov has been accused by worldwide and impartial observers of gross human rights violations in his dwelling territory and past. He leads sizeable paramilitary forces that – whereas formally part of Russian safety constructions – have private loyalty to him.

Those troops, often known as Kadyrovtsy, or Kadyrov’s males, have a fearsome popularity. During the Second Chechen War, which started in 1999 and coincided with the rise of Putin, Kadyrov’s males helped Moscow wrest management of the Chechen Republic from separatist rebels. They additionally earned a popularity for brutality, with investigative journalists and human rights researchers documenting a sample of disappearances and extrajudicial killings by his forces.

But regardless of the fearsome popularity of Kadyrov’s Chechen fighters, their efficiency on the battlefield in Ukraine might have been combined at greatest. A profanity-laced video of a shattered Russian column within the western Kyiv suburb of Bucha – posted on the official Telegram channel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine – confirmed ruined autos that purportedly belonged to Kadyrov’s males.

And the Kadyrovtsy might discover themselves dealing with different Chechens on battlefields in Ukraine. The Ukrainian politician who first printed the video of the combating in Velyka Dymerka claimed the boys seen in motion have been Chechens who fled Russia’s conflict there, and have been combating on the facet of Ukraine.

The precise particulars of such declare could be tough to right away confirm. There is a sizeable Chechen inhabitants that fled the Russian Federation within the wake of the wars there. But there’s additionally a major Chechen diaspora within the Middle East, together with the descendants of those that settled in elements of the Ottoman Empire following Russia’s conquest of the north Caucasus. Ukraine additionally has a major inhabitants of Muslims of different ethnicities, a few of whom have joined numerous Ukrainian navy formations to battle in opposition to Russia and Russian proxies since 2014.

The battle at Velyka Dymerka could also be a case of 1 such unit in motion. Video of the firefight was posted on the Telegram channel that seems to belong to the Sheikh Mansur battalion, a bunch that initially fashioned as one in all Ukraine’s volunteer items to battle pro-Russian separatists in 2014.

The video posted by the Sheikh Mansur battalion Telegram account means that Chechen fighters against Russia – and to Kadyrov – are additionally intent on promoting their potential to battle.

“Unfortunately, during the attack, one of our fighters, who knows how to shoot video properly, fell ill and was not present in the battle,” the submit mentioned. “For this reason, not all of the video of the fight was filmed, but what was filmed was filmed in part on phones by some young fighters.”

How vital are these combatants are to the general course of the conflict? That is open to debate. But Chechens on either side seem like waging a propaganda conflict in parallel with the battle on the bottom.