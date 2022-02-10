Checkers’ Sixty60 app taps into the popularity of Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’

(Netflix)

Checkers has tapped into the hype round Netflix’s documentary, “The Tinder Swindler”.

It now has classes like “Billionaires club” and “No need to pawn your cars for these” on its Sixty60 app.

These classes discuss with occasions and utterances by alleged conman, Simon Leviev.

Supermarket chain Checkers has been fast to faucet into the hype round Netflix’s breakthrough documentary, “The Tinder Swindler”, by way of its Sixty60 on-line supply service, by taking part in up a number of the plot factors and turns of phrase within the movie.

Those seeking to make a purchase order by the app, is likely to be confused by a number of the gross sales classes like “Billionaires club”, “My enemies are after me”, “Peter hurt?”, and “No need to pawn your cars for these”.

For these of you who haven’t seen it, right here is a few background. The documentary tells the story of how an Israeli, Simon Leviev, allegedly conned girl out of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} after he shaped relationships with them after assembly them on the relationship app, Tinder.

Leviev claimed to be the son of billionaire diamond mogul, Lev Leviev, however was truly born Shimon Yehuda Hayut and got here from a extra humble residence.

Through intelligent use of social media, Leviev portrayed himself as globe-trotting playboy who was residing a lavish life crammed with five-star accommodations and personal jets.

Though the seemingly worldly Leviev lived a charmed life, he would allude to having “enemies” and that is why he wanted a safety providers of somebody solely often known as “Peter”.

After some glitzy wining and eating, Leviev allegedly manipulates these girls by staging an assault on himself by his so-called enemies, that will lead to “Peter” getting injured. He would again up this declare by sending photos of himself and “Peter” stained in blood in the back of an ambulance.

It would later prove he would ship these photos a number of instances to completely different girls.

By the time he despatched these photos, he had turn out to be fairly intimate with them. Which, in flip, meant they had been open to giving him massive sums of cash when he requested, as a result of his enemies had been allegedly monitoring him by his bank card purchases, and so they assumed that him being the son of a billionaire, he might simply pay them again.

Not solely did he not repay them, he additionally stored hustling them for extra money, forcing them to take out loans, pushing them into monetary wreck. There is much more however, I will not spoil it for you.

Sixty60 echos “The Tinder Swindler”, by associating a few of its plot factors below its “Don’t get swindled” button on the app. When you press it, there are merchandise grouped collectively to match particular themes from the movie.

If you might be injured and on the lookout for plasters and disinfectant? All these merchandise are below “Peter hurt?”.

. If you might be on a funds however nonetheless need to purchase flowers? “No need to pawn your cars for these” is for you. . “DIY five-star dinner” gives prepacked greens, prawns, and oysters. . Amusingly, “My enemies are after me” has an array of vitality drinks. . And “Billionaires club” naturally has a variety of glowing wine. .

