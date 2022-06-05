Cheeses delivered in 9 states are recalled because of potential listeria

Paris Brothers, a specialty meals firm based mostly in Kansas City, Mo., is recalling a number of cheese merchandise as a result of they might have been contaminated with listeria.

No diseases have been reported, however listeria may cause severe, even deadly infections, amongst frail individuals and younger kids.

The voluntary recall covers eight merchandise that had been produced May 4-6. The affected merchandise carry these lot codes: 05042022, 05052022 and 05062022.

Here are the affected merchandise:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

These merchandise had been delivered for distribution in 9 states: Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi and Florida. You can see the place the merchandise had been distributed here.

In wholesome individuals, listeria infections may cause short-term signs, akin to extreme headache, nausea, belly ache and diarrhea. The an infection may trigger miscarriages and stillbirths.