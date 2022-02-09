‘Chef’ cat on Instagram tries different food hacks, video impresses netizens

Cats are lovable little pets who like to mimic their homeowners however then there’s a cat who is called a ‘chef’ on Instagram and is legendary for making an attempt completely different hacks.

That catto named Little Puff additionally has almost 1.8 million followers on his Instagram web page on which attention-grabbing movies are sometimes shared. Just like this video posted yesterday that exhibits the cat ‘making’ a cloud egg after watching a video.

In the video, the furry little animal, wearing chef’s garments and a little bit chef’s hat, additionally opens a cork of a bottle sporting a helmet designed like an area swimsuit after watching a video of a person utilizing an attention-grabbing hack to do the identical.

“Which one you like the best? Meow,” the caption of the video says. The video just isn’t solely tremendous enjoyable to observe however also can train you a number of kitchen hacks too.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 9 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected almost 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to share love-filled feedback.

“Little puff’s paws works on iPhone screen?” a consumer commented. *“All of them!!! Looove you Puff,” posted one other. “Such a cute baby Puff,” expressed a 3rd. “The cork one gets me every time. Puff’s facial expressions are,” commented a fourth.

What do you consider this chef cat?