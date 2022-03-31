Chef cat ‘tests’ weird viral hacks so you don’t have to. Watch

Are you a cat video fanatic? Are you somebody who loves watching the varied cat videos on the Internet? Are you somebody who typically searches for movies involving kitties? Then there’s a likelihood that you just already observe the Instagram deal with That Little Puff. In case you’re unware, this can be a profile through which varied movies of a cat are shared. The clips present the furry creature ‘trying out’ various things from cooking new recipes to testing viral life hacks. Just like the most recent clip posted on the web page and as a cat lover, it might depart you very joyful.

The video opens to point out somebody attempting to stack eggs on prime of each other utilizing salt. The clip then adjustments to a different shot to showcase the lovable cat ‘trying’ it out. The video additionally reveals two different bizarre life hacks that the cat tries out.

“Somehow no one talks about that chicken wing,” reads the caption of the video. In case you’re questioning, this specific meals merchandise makes a fast look on the video.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted simply an hour in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered a number of likes. In reality, the submit has accrued greater than 16,000 likes to date and the numbers are rising. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback. A couple of additionally wrote how the cat may be very cute they usually completely love the little ball of fur.

“I trust everything this cat does. If he says it’s right then it is,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I love when puff clears its throat. It feels like phew,” posted one other. “Puff the scientist,” expressed a 3rd. A couple of additionally pointed that they managed to identify the rooster wing.

What are your ideas on the video?