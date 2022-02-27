Chef Kunal Kapur Reveals A Secret Ingredient To Add Smoky Flavor To Food

Enjoying a wide range of tandoori dishes offers you a complete lot of pleasure. To be particular, the phrase “tandoori” signifies dishes cooked within the tandoor — a cylindrical oven, fueled with firewood or charcoal, used for baking and cooking. It ensures that the meals is straight uncovered to the dwell fireplace giving it a pleasant smoky flavour. However, if you do not have tandoor at house, you’ll be able to nonetheless add a smoky taste to your meals. Wondering how? Chef Kunal Kapur shared a video revealing his secret ingredient that can be utilized to infuse a smoky punch to your meals.

In the caption, he talked about, “Do you know my secret ingredient which gives amazing smoking flavour? No? Check now.”

(Also Read: What Goes Into Making A Perfect Bowl Of Rajma? Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Tips,

In the video, Kunal said that cinnamon sticks (simply accessible in an Indian family) can be utilized to deliver out the smoky taste to meals. He additionally demonstrated the best way one can do it.

Kunal states that cinnamon is a sort of wooden. So, if you do not have the common wooden or coal at house, you should utilize a cinnamon stick as a substitute.

First, he heats the cinnamon stick and locations a bowl amidst the ready dish. In the bowl, he places the heated cinnamon stick and over that he provides a spoonful of ghee and at last, covers it with a lid. He suggests which you could let the smoke do the work inside no less than for 20 minutes.

Take a glance:

Chef Kunal Kapur usually shares helpful suggestions and methods that can be utilized within the kitchen. Recently, he confirmed his followers the proper method to peel carrots. For this, he first took a carrot and positioned it flat on a chopping board. Then, he eliminated the higher layer of the vegetable with a peeler. At first, he moved the peeler in opposition to the highest of the carrot after which flipped it to do away with the protecting within the higher half. Finally, in the long run, the chef eliminated the tip of the carrot. Take a have a look at it here,

So, hold these kitchen hacks in thoughts and make lots of your duties so much simpler.

