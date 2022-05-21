Chef Kunal Kapur’s relatable ‘food shayari’ prompts people to share theirs

Chef Kunal Kapur’s newest put up on Instagram is creating fairly a buzz, particularly among the many foodies. In the put up, he gave a twist to a well-liked Hindi song to provide you with a poem that additionally mentions fries. There is an opportunity that you’ll relate to the put up similar to others.

“Isn’t this #motivation for all foodies?” he wrote. In the following line he additionally added that he’ll pin the very best touch upon his Insta Stories. “Share any food shayari with us in the comments section. The best one will be pinned and shared on my story,” he added.

An picture he posted exhibits his ‘food shayari’. It is written giving a twist to the lyrics of the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title monitor.

Take a have a look at the put up Kunal Kapur shared:

The put up has been shared about eight hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has amassed practically 14,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The put up has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback.

“Khata rahe mera dil …ice cream hi meri manzil …. kabhi biite naa ye paste kabhi biite naa ye paneer …. khata rahe mera dil,” wrote an Instagram person giving a twist to the lyrics of the favored music Gaata Rahe Mera Dil. “Mein akele hi coffee hun! Chahe koi aur sath ho na ho, bus mein akele hi coffee hun…!!” posted one other. “Full song should be reprised!!!” expressed a 3rd. “Awesome,” praised a fourth.

What do you consider Kunal Kapur’s put up?