Chef perfectly slices cucumber while underwater. Watch

There are sure videos on the Internet that showcase unimaginable abilities of individuals and infrequently go away folks surprised. Those are the movies which are tremendous enjoyable to look at. Just like this clip that reveals a chef and his wonderful chopping abilities. The video is such that you could be get tempted to look at it again and again.

TikTok-famous celeb chef Ozdemir Burak posted the video on his private Instagram web page. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you saying wow and that too repeatedly. The clip, which has now intrigued folks, reveals the chef completely chopping cucumbers whereas underwater.

The video opens to indicate the chef underwater and holding a chopping board with a cucumber stored on it. Within moments, he begins chopping it into skinny slices utilizing a knife. After acing the chopping, he additionally holds a couple of slices in his hand so the digital camera can seize it in a greater approach.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. In reality, until now, it has amassed greater than 2.6 million likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The publish has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback.

“Super,” wrote an Instagram person. “Aquaman,” posted one other. “Wow,” expressed a 3rd. Some additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video?