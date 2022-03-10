Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to use chopsticks, post ends with a hilarious twist

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is an energetic consumer of Instagram. Be it sharing recipes of latest dishes or letting individuals learn about cooking hacks, his posts are of *numerous varieties*. In *his* newest put up he did the identical however with a relatable – and completely hilarious – twist.

“Aur tricks sikhne ke liye bane rahiye mere sath… [To know more tricks, stay tuned.],” he wrote whereas posting a couple of photos. The photos present *step-by-step* technique of utilizing a chopstick in the very best method. He additionally added a number of *hashtags* whereas sharing the put up, together with #tutorial, #tipsandtricks, and #easyhacks.

Take a have a look at the put up that ends with a twist:

The put up has been shared about an hour in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 10,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous sorts of feedback. Many additionally reacted to his put up with laughing out loud emoticons.

“Last one is better I guess,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Your posts are so funny,” posted one other. “Indeed,” agreed a 3rd. “True. Very true,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the put up? Which method of consuming do you favor?