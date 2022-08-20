Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Given One-Game Ban After Red Card vs Tottenham Hotspur | Football News

Thomas Tuchel has been given a one-match suspension and fined 35,000 euros after the Chelsea supervisor was despatched off following his livid conflict with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, the Football Association (FA) stated on Friday. Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended briefly, pending the total written causes for the choice, permitting the German to take his place within the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League conflict at Leeds. Conte has been fined 15,000 euros after each managers admitted improper conduct following a pair of offended exchanges throughout final Sunday’s stormy 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel and Conte had been booked after they first squared up to one another when the Italian celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s equaliser near the Chelsea technical space.

Then, after Harry Kane headed Tottenham’s second equaliser deep into stoppage-time, Tuchel shook arms with Conte on the remaining whistle in such an aggressive manner that it drew a fiery response from his counterpart.

The feuding bosses needed to be separated by gamers and training employees, however had been each despatched off by referee Anthony Taylor.

“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3,” the FA stated.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

“These sanctions are topic to attraction, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended briefly pending the unbiased regulatory fee’s written causes for its resolution that shall be made accessible in the end.”

