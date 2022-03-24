Chelsea can sell some tickets to games

Chelsea supporters will be capable of purchase tickets to away video games, cup video games and ladies’s fixtures after the British authorities amended the membership’s particular licence.

The Blues have been banned from promoting tickets after proprietor Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his hyperlinks to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

But the federal government has now put in place particular dispensation for away followers, cup video games and ladies’s fixtures offered Chelsea don’t obtain any income.

“The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures,” Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston stated.

“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions listing for his hyperlinks to Vladimir Putin now we have labored extensively to make sure the membership can proceed to play soccer whereas guaranteeing the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.”

The amendment means Chelsea fans will be able to purchase tickets to future Premier League away fixtures, with revenue going to the home club.

Visiting fans will also be able to buy tickets for Chelsea’s remaining Premier League home fixtures, with the money going to the Premier League.

For future FA Cup and Champions League matches, fans will be able to purchase tickets with revenue collected by the relevant competition organiser or home club.

No further home tickets will be made available to fans at Chelsea’s remaining Premier League home fixtures, but season-ticket holders and holders of tickets purchased before the sanctions were imposed will still be able to attend.

The Government has made an exception for Women’s Super League fixtures to permit followers to buy house in addition to away tickets, because of the danger of the matches being performed in entrance of empty stands.