LONDON — Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch whose huge fortune reworked Chelsea into a world soccer powerhouse, is actively in search of to promote the staff, setting a deadline of Friday for events to submit “indicative offers” for the membership he has owned for nearly twenty years. He is in search of a minimum of $2.5 billion for the membership.

Only days in the past, Abramovich, 55, had introduced his intention to switch the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to members of its charitable basis. The transfer — by which he notably didn’t counsel he would give up possession of Chelsea — was seemingly designed to distance the membership from the affect of any attainable sanctions levied by the British authorities in opposition to him on account of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Britain this week proposed new laws concentrating on rich Russians like Abramovich, a lot of whom amassed their fortunes by way of cronyism or ties to Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, after which shielded it abroad behind shell firms and opaque funding offers.