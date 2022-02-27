Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich cedes control of team as threat of sanctions loom

As Chelsea FC proprietor Roman Abramovich faces the mounting potential of sanctions from the United Kingdom, the membership introduced Saturday that the Russian oligarch can be handing “stewardship and care” of the membership to trustees of its charitable basis.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” an announcement from Abramovich on the membership’s web site learn. “I’ve all the time taken selections with the membership’s finest curiosity at coronary heart. I stay dedicated to these values.

“That is why I’m at present giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff and fans.”

Though the assertion is just not heavy on particulars, and it’s not but clear what’s going to occur to Abramovich, the announcement might have huge ramifications for the Premier League membership. The 55-year-old billionaire’s spending within the switch market is essentially credited with serving to Chelsea attain the standing of European elite. The membership gained its second Champions League title final 12 months and has 5 Premier League crowns.

Roman Abramovich FIFA through Getty Images

Abramovich’s standing got here underneath query in Parliament this week, with Labour MP Chris Bryant saying Thursday that he obtained paperwork from 2019 linking him to illicit finance and “malign activity.”

Russian oligarchs dwelling within the UK have come underneath scrutiny and will face sanctions after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

According to Forbes, Abramovich has given Chelsea a $2 billion mortgage, which might enable him leverage if the UK does impose sanctions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson erroneously claimed Tuesday that Abramovich had already been sanctioned, main his workplace to challenge a correction.

Lawyers for Abramovich instructed The Guardian earlier this month that he didn’t match the factors to be sanctioned by Britain.

“It would be ludicrous to suggest that our client has any responsibility or influence over the behavior of the Russian state,” they stated.

“Surely Mr. Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country,” Bryant stated in Parliament. “Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets, including his 150-million pound home.”