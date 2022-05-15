Sports
Chelsea see off Man City to win women’s FA Cup | Football News – Times of India
LONDON: Chelsea accomplished a Women’s Super League and FA Cup double as Sam Kerr struck twice to see off Manchester City 3-2 in an exhilarating remaining at Wembley after additional time.
Emma Hayes’ aspect exacted revenge for defeat to City within the League Cup remaining earlier this season, however had been pushed all the best way regardless of taking the lead thrice.
The English champions took the lead when Kerr nodded Millie Bright’s cross on the again put up, however City equalised by Lauren Hemp simply earlier than the break.
An extended-range effort from Erin Cuthbert restored Chelsea’s lead early within the second half.
However, there was late drama when Hayley Raso introduced City degree once more within the remaining minute.
Kerr has additionally claimed the non-public accolades as participant of the yr for an distinctive season and it was becoming the WSL’s high scorer had the ultimate keep in additional time in entrance of a file crowd of 49,000 for a women’s FA Cup remaining.
The Australian broke clear from inside her personal half and her shot took assistance from a deflection off Alex Greenwood because it sneaked in on the close to put up.
