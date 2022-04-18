Chelsea sink Palace to book FA Cup final clash with Liverpool | Sport

Chelsea will face Liverpool within the FA Cup last after second-half targets from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount noticed off Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s facet needed to work exhausting to interrupt Palace’s cussed resistance within the semi-final at Wembley, however Loftus-Cheek’s ferocious strike put them on target for a 3rd successive FA Cup last look.

Mount put the outcome past doubt with a advantageous end of his personal, guaranteeing Chelsea of a date with Liverpool within the last at Wembley on 14 May.

It can be Chelsea’s fifth FA Cup last within the final six years as they give the impression of being to make amends for shedding within the showpiece towards Arsenal and Leicester in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In their sixteenth FA Cup last, Chelsea will purpose to win the competitors for the ninth time and first since 2018.

It was a welcome tonic after Tuesday’s painful Champions League quarter-final exit at Real Madrid, the place the Blues scored 3 times to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit solely to exit after additional time.

Tuchel has received the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in his reign, however he’s but to guide Chelsea to a home trophy.

With three consortiums within the working to purchase Chelsea following the British authorities’s sanctions on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich after the invasion of Ukraine, the Blues might have a brand new proprietor by the point they return to Wembley.

Beating Palace retains them in rivalry to finish a troubled season with silverware, though Liverpool, who beat Premier League leaders Manchester City 3-2 in Saturday’s semi-final, will present far more durable opposition.

Tuchel made simply three modifications regardless of his gamers’ psychological and bodily fatigue after the draining defeat in Madrid, leaving Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Loftus-Cheek on the bench.

Chelsea had overwhelmed Palace twice with out conceding a objective within the Premier League this season, however they appeared flat within the first half.

Patient Chelsea

Faced with a Palace facet that had been tigerish within the sort out and well-drilled of their low defensive block, Chelsea discovered it exhausting to impose themselves.

It took Tuchel’s males 25 minutes to muster an opportunity and even then Kai Havertz’s looping header was simple for Palace keeper Jack Butland.

They misplaced Mateo Kovacic to an damage moments later, with Loftus-Cheek launched towards the group he as soon as performed for on mortgage.

Tuchel grew agitated as Chelsea laboured to take management and the German turned away in frustration after Cesar Azpilicueta made a hash of an acrobatic try and volley Timo Werner’s cross.

Palace had been almost rewarded for his or her gritty show simply earlier than half-time.

Cheikhou Kouyate’s drive from the sting of the realm was pushed out by Edouard Mendy and Joachim Andersen slammed the rebound towards the publish from shut vary.

Chelsea had extra possession within the second half, though Kouyate went shut once more, heading narrowly huge from Eberechi Eze’s nook.

Crucially, Conor Gallagher was unavailable to face Chelsea after Palace failed to steer his mum or dad membership to offer the England midfielder particular dispensation to play.

That robbed Palace of the guile wanted to hold extra of a risk and, to their credit score, Chelsea by no means misplaced their persistence.

They lastly took the lead from simply their second shot heading in the right direction within the sixty fifth minute.

Loftus-Cheek picked out Havertz within the Palace space and the German clipped a move again to the midfielder, who slammed an outstanding strike previous Butland from 12 yards.

Chelsea had a spring of their step finally and Mount completed Palace off within the 76th minute, taking Werner’s move in his stride earlier than slotting previous Butland with ease.

English FA Cup outcome on Sunday:

Semi-finals (at Wembley)

Chelsea 2 (Loftus-Cheek 65, Mount 76) Crystal Palace 0

Played Saturday

Liverpool 3 (Konate 9, Mane 17, 45) Manchester City 2 (Grealish 47, Silva 90)