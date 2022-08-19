Sports
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel gets one-game touchline ban for face-off with Spurs’ Antonio Conte | Football News – Times of India
Chelsea supervisor Thomas Tuchel has been banned from the touchline for one recreation by the Football Association (FA) after a confrontation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte on the finish of Sunday’s heated Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.
The managers briefly shook arms after the 2-2 draw however tempers flared as they did so and the 2 needed to be separated by gamers and workers from each groups.
Both managers have been additionally proven purple playing cards by referee Anthony Taylor because of the fracas.
The FA stated Tuchel’s ban was suspended quickly pending the unbiased Regulatory Commission’s written causes for its selections, which will likely be made out there later.
Tuchel was additionally fined 35,000 kilos ($41,400), whereas Conte was fined 15,000 kilos after each managers admitted their behaviour was improper.
