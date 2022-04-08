Chenghai Xue Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Nephew Outside Medford Courthouse

MEDFORD (CBS) – A person is in custody after allegedly taking pictures his nephew outdoors of a Medford courthouse. It occurred round 5 p.m. on Thursday close to the courthouse on Mystic Valley Parkway, which homes the Malden District Court and Cambridge District Court.

Chenghai Xue, 44, shall be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court on homicide prices. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Xue was searching for an extension of a restraining order towards his 23-year-old nephew. After the listening to, the 2 headed to the parking zone, the place the nephew’s physique was later discovered.

“The suspect allegedly got into his vehicle, drove at the victim, striking him with the car. That car also struck a number of cars that were in the parking lot,” Ryan stated.

Xue then allegedly received out of the automobile and shot his nephew a number of instances, killing him. He was pronounced lifeless on the scene by first responders. Xue was then arrested by police.

After the taking pictures, police established a big crime scene within the parking zone.

William Barabino, the legal professional for the suspect, stated the violent incident stemmed from the court docket listening to.

“There was a restraining order he was not successful in. He didn’t express his disappointment. In fact he said he was fine. Obviously he wasn’t,” Barabino stated.

As of Thursday night time, the investigation continues to be lively.

The nephew’s identify has not been made public but, however Ryan acknowledged he was from Revere.