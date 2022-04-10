Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty

The Navy Blue BMW 530d vehicles have been handed over to the beneficiaries at an occasion held to mark the tenth anniversary of the corporate.

Five staff of Chennai-based world software-as-a-service company-Kissflow Inc have been handed over BMW vehicles, every price ₹one crore, by the corporate’s CEO. The senior administration executives obtained this reward to honour their loyalty and dedication to the corporate.

The Navy Blue BMW 530d vehicles have been handed over to the beneficiaries at an occasion held to mark the tenth anniversary of the corporate. Each BMW 5 Series mannequin rolled-in one after the other in a grand showcase and all 5 have been then lined up parallelly together with the respective households of the 5 members.

The handing over of the vehicles was fairly a shock occasion for beneficiaries. The occasion was saved below wraps and a number of the 5 recipients of the vehicles have been knowledgeable simply hours earlier than the occasion. “It is a pleasant surprise for me. I thought we are going for lunch or dinner with everyone. Did not expect this”, Krishnasayee advised PTI.

The recipients of the BMW vehicles have been the chief product officer Dinesh Varadharajan, director of product administration Kausikram Krishnasayee, director Vivek Madurai, director Adhi Ramanathan and vice-president Prasanna Rajendran. According to Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam, the 5 members have been with him proper from the inception of the corporate and stayed with him throughout the course of the journey.

BMW 350d sedan boasts of spectacular driving dynamics, aesthetic exterior design that includes BMW kidney grille and BMW Laserlight, giving the entrance a dynamic and revolutionary character. The headlights are seamlessly related with the kidney grille, which moreover underlines the breadth of the automobile, leading to fashionable but sporty total picture.

It can speed up from 0–100 km/h in seconds 5.7 seconds and churn out most output of 4,000 hp and peak torque of two,000-2,500 Nm. It comes with a useful inside full with revolutionary options and future-oriented applied sciences in addition to sporty options.

