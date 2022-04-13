Chennai beats Bangalore in IPL

Chennai Super Kings ended their four-match shedding streak with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore within the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube placed on a 165-run stand off 71 balls for the third wicket as Chennai scored 4-216. In reply, Bangalore was restricted to 9-193.

Put in to bat, Chennai slumped to 2-36 after Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) was out lbw to Josh Hazlewood and Moeen Ali was run out for 3.

Uthappa and Dube additionally began gradual as Chennai managed solely 60 runs within the first 10 overs. But the fireworks began quickly after as Uthappa hit 9 sixes and 4 fours, whereas Dube smacked eight sixes and 5 fours.

Both batsmen scored their second half-centuries of the 2022 marketing campaign as Chennai amassed the best rating of the season.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with all the newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Uthappa received to 50 off 33 balls and completed with 88 off 50 balls. At the opposite finish, Dube scored 95 not out off 46 balls, having reached his half-century off 30 balls.

Their 150-run stand got here off solely 68 deliveries as Bangalore’s bowlers bore the brunt on a placid wicket on the DY Patil Stadium.

“I allowed (Shivam) Dube to get in and get set. I made sure we built a partnership,” Uthappa stated. “We rotated strike against spinners and pacers to use our advantage. As a team we have spent a lot of time together and gotten closer over the last few days. That (win) was a result of staying together (as a team) when we were down in the dumps.”

In reply, Bangalore made a poor begin and was right down to 3-42 in six overs.

Maheesh Theekshana picked 4-33 and dismissed each openers Faf du Plessis (8) and Anuj Rawat (12).

Virat Kohli holed out off Mukesh Choudhary for one run and the writing was on the wall for Bangalore.

Glenn Maxwell scored 26 off 11 balls, together with two sixes, earlier than Ravindra Jadeja bowled him.

Shahbaz Ahmed as soon as once more prime scored for Bangalore with 41 off 27 balls. Suyash Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik every contributed 34 runs nevertheless it wasn’t sufficient.

Karthik confronted 14 deliveries and hit two fours in addition to three sixes to attain at a strike-rate of 242.86.

Jadeja completed with 3-39 and recorded his first win as Chennai Super Kings’ skipper.

Chennai now has two factors in 5 video games, whereas Bangalore has six factors from three wins in 5 video games.