Chennai boy sets world record for fastest time to solve Rubik’s Cube on bicycle

Are you amongst these individuals who love fixing the Rubik’s Cube? There are many individuals who love fixing it in document time and below difficult circumstances like being blindfolded. In one other such document, a boy from Tamil Nadu has set the Guinness World Record for the quickest time to resolve a rotating puzzle dice on a bicycle. A video of his feat was shared by the official Instagram web page of Guinness World Records an hour in the past and it has already acquired over 66,000 views.

Jayadharshan Venkatesan from Chennai had achieved the quickest time of 14.32 seconds to resolve a rotating puzzle dice on a bicycle on November 28 final 12 months, in accordance with the Guinness World Records web site.

In the video, the boy might be seen driving a Hercules bicycle as he solves and Rubik’s Cube in document time.

“Speedcubing on a bicycle, 14.32 secs by Jayadharshan Venkatesan 🇮🇳,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Genius,” an Instagram person commented.“Impressive for his age, but the original speed cube solver can break it with some practice if he/she know to ride a bicycle,” one other person stated. “That’s insane!” stated a 3rd.

Jayadharshan had been engaged on sprucing up his velocity fixing expertise for 2 years till he was assured that he would have the ability to obtain this title, the Guinness World Records web site says.

What do you concentrate on this superb document and how briskly are you able to resolve a Rubik’s Cube?