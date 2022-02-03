Chennai Customs officials on sea patrol duty rescue turtle tangled in net. Watch
The rescue movies of animals are sometimes heartwarming to look at. Just like this clip that showcases the officers of Chennai Customs rescuing a turtle tangled in a fishing web whereas on their sea patrol responsibility. The healthful video might fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling.
Chennai Customs took to their official Twitter deal with to submit in regards to the incident. “During monthly Coastal Security Drill “SAJAG-01/22” on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle (Olive Ridley) badly entangled in fishing net battling for life in high seas and let into the sea safely,” they wrote. They additionally added the hashtag #SaveEndangeredSpecies.
The post is now being re-shared by many together with IAS officer Surpriya Sahu. “Thank you Chennai Customs. This is so heartwarming,” she shared the video together with a folded hand emoji.
Take a have a look at the rescue video:
The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.5 lakh views and counting. The share has additionally amassed almost 3,800 likes.
“Kudos,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Great work saving the turtle in sea, helping our ecosystem,” posted one other. “Good job. Heart touching movement…keep it up bro…,” expressed a 3rd. “Great work….. thanks whole team for saving the life,” commented a fourth.
