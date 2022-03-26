Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: KKR beat CSK by six wickets in IPL opener | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 1 of #TATAIPL.@KKRiders win by 6 wickets 👏👏Scorecard – https://t.co/b4FjhJcJtX #CSKvKKR… https://t.co/NkaJKU8hKB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648316276000

MUMBAI: A clinically all-round Kolkata Knight Riders beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets as Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s first event fifty in three years went in useless within the IPL lung opener right here on Saturday.Unburdened by captaincy, Dhoni, who relinquished the management position simply two days again, smashed an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls to take CSK to 131 for five after being put in to bat.

But, KKR, who misplaced to CSK within the final season summit conflict, chased down the goal with 9 balls to spare, with out of favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with a 34-ball 44.

As it happened

Rahane, who was purchased for Rs 1 crore by KKR after taking part in only a few matches for Delhi Capitals final season, was in good contact as he hit six fours and one six throughout his knock. He shared 43 runs for the opening wicket with Venkatesh Iyer (16) and that was the best partnership for KKR ultimately.

Nitish Rana (21), new captain Shreyas Iyer (20 not out) and Sam Billings (25) made helpful contributions to provide KKR a successful begin to the event.

Iyer thus began his KKR captaincy with a win whereas his counterpart Ravindra Jadeja, who took the place of the long-lasting Dhoni as CSK skipper, started his stint with a loss.

Iyer hit the successful runs, a boundary, as KKR reached 133 for 4 in 18.3 overs.

Dwayne Bravo (3/20) was the choose of the bowlers for CSK.

Earlier, KKR dished out a scientific bowling present to limit CSK to 131/5.

CSK crossed the 130-run mark due to Dhoni’s unbeaten 50 off 38 balls (7×4; 1×6) and skipper Jadeja’s 26 not out off 28 balls (1×6). Dhoni’s final IPL fifty was 84 not out versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on Apr 21, 2019.

WATCH – Vintage Dhoni rekindles Wankhede affair 😍📽️📽️https://t.co/TQZhN5w96h #TATAIPL #CSK https://t.co/q1bUPdPMPk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648312012000

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) perished cheaply. after being caught by Nitish Rana within the slip cordon off pacer Umesh Yadav (2/20).

The typical Wankede observe, which had an excellent quantity of bounce, did help the KKR bowlers and so they took most benefit.

Devon Conway (3) and Robin Uthappa (28 off 21 balls) then tried to revive the CSK innings, however managed so as to add solely 28 runs for the second wicket.

Conway, who was wanting rusty, grew to become Umesh Yadav’s second scalp.

Uthappa was brutal on Shivam Mavi, whom he hit for a boundary within the second over and adopted it up by one other boundary and a most within the fourth over. In between, he hammered Umesh for a six.

But his keep was minimize brief, stumped by Shedlon Jackson off Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) within the eighth over as CSK discovered themselves in a spot of hassle at 49/3.

They additional slipped to 52/4, as a horrible mix-up between Ambati Rayadu (15 off 17 balls) and Jadeja led to the previous’s dismissal. After 10 overs, CSK have been tottering at 57/4.

CSK misplaced half of their facet for 61 after Shivam Dube (3) gave a sitter to Sunil Narine at short-midwicket off pacer Andre Russell.

Then, Jadeja and Dhoni added 70 runs for the sixth wicket to take CSK to a good complete. The previous and current captain duo initially performed a barrage of dot balls however Dhoni hammered three boundaries within the 18th over, during which CSK amassed 14 runs.

Showing glimpses of his well-known match-finishing prowess, Dhoni fetched a boundary and a six within the penultimate over, from which CSK obtained 15 runs.

The duo added 18 runs within the ultimate over with Jadeja hitting a six off the ultimate ball, as CSK added 74 runs within the ultimate 10 overs.