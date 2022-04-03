Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Dashing Liam Livingstone, rookie Vaibhav Arora star in Punjab’s 54-run win against CSK | Cricket News – Times of India

#SherSquad, this one’s 4⃣ you! 😍#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/qOXedibcOC — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) 1649008714000

MUMBAI: Twenty20 nomad Liam Livingstone justified his Rs 11.50 crore price-tag with a smashing all-round present whereas rookie seamer Vaibhav Arora introduced his arrival on the large stage throughout Punjab Kings ‘ snug 54-run decimation of Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match right here on Sunday.Livingstone with a 32-ball-60 laid the platform however Chennai Super Kings bowlers made a superb comeback on the dying, proscribing Mayank Agarwal led aspect to 180 for 8 after 20 overs.Later, little identified Himachal Pradesh seam bowler Arora (4-0-21-2) carried out as if he owned the stage, dismissing Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali with CSK managing solely 126 in 18 overs on the finish of the chase.

After his batting, Livingstone (3-0-25-2) then turned man with a “golden wrist” as his leg breaks received him a few wickets and he additionally took the ultimate catch to cap off a dream night time.

This is CSK’s third defeat in as many video games and except Deepak Chahar makes a speedy comeback, issues aren’t wanting nice for the ‘Yellow Brigade’ and its de-facto skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A few extra defeats may actually put them beneath enormous strain and inside a sniffing distance of level of no return.

Arora received good help from his former SD College Chandigarh teammate Arshdeep Singh (2/13 in 2 overs) in the course of the preliminary interval through which his skipper Agarwal bowled him out. Rahul Chahar (3/25 in 4 overs) was regular throughout back-10 and his three wickets included the wicket of Dhoni.

Arora did not do something fancy aside from pitching it fuller with the trace of away seam motion sometimes.

Uthappa tried a flick whereas Moeen with none distinct footwork dragged a supply properly exterior the off onto his stumps. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja additionally met the identical destiny resulting from lack of toes motion.

In a jiffy, CSK have been 36 for 5 earlier than Dhoni (23 off 28 balls) joined Shivam Dube (57 off 30 balls), who did entertain the Brabourne crowd with lusty blows but it surely was all the time a recreation of catch-up for them.

Dhoni’s oft-documented struggles did not do any good for CSK both as Dube had an excessive amount of to do in too little time.

Fittingly, it was Livingstone, who capped off a advantageous day, eradicating Dube with an away going supply after which dived full stretched off his personal bowling to take away Dwayne Bravo.

Before his exploits with the ball, Livingstone, one of the crucial damaging T20 batters throughout international leagues, lastly got here good with 5 fours and an equal variety of sixes, sending the CSK bowlers on a leather-hunt in the course of the preliminary overs.

Deepak Chahar’s absence has severely handicapped Dhoni’s (the ‘actual skipper’) choices as rookie left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (4-0-52-1) paid dearly for his inexperience coupled with jangling nerves.

There have been 100 metre plus sixes off size balls and Livingstone would usually shimmy down the observe to disturb the size as he did with the wily Bravo. Even the thick edges went for six with CSK bowlers wanting clueless until he was there on the crease.

In reality, Bravo, beneath strain, pressured Dhoni to face as much as the stumps in an effort to stop Livingstone from charging down the observe however that hardly deterred him from enjoying his strokes.

What would disappoint Dhoni extra is the truth that CSK gave away solely 71 runs within the back-10 with a variety of credit score going to their troika of abroad pacers — Dwaine Pretorius (4-0-30-2), Dwayne Bravo (3-0-32-1) and Chris Jordan (4-0-23-2), who used variations to good impact.

In reality, bulk of the 55 dot balls got here within the second half of the Punjab innings.

Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan (33 off 24 balls) added 95 for the third wicket in simply 8.4 overs and it appeared that one other 200 plus complete was on the playing cards.

By the time Dhawan was fooled by a Bravo slower, Punjab had laid the platform, scoring 109 within the first 10 overs, which sadly the later batters could not capitalise on.

But as soon as Livingstone was out, the ‘Reds’ could not keep the momentum though Vidarbha’s Jitesh Sharma (26 off 17 balls) along with his audacious strokeplay confirmed why he’s so extremely rated.