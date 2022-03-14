Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces: Grid operator

A high-voltage energy line to Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant was broken by Russian forces not lengthy after electrical energy provides have been restored to the power, grid operator Ukrenergo stated in an announcement on Monday.

It didn’t say if all exterior energy provide to the plant had been misplaced on account of the harm, however demanded entry to the realm to hold out repairs.

Ukrenergo didn’t produce proof of the harm or the actions of the Russian forces and Reuters was unable to independently confirm the extent of the harm or the reason for it.

Russian forces occupied the plant quickly after invading Ukraine on February 24.

