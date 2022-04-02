Cherry-Evans reminds fans why Meninga considers him the premier No.7
Canberra hit again by means of Jack Wighton whose floating bomb was dropped by Trbojevic, then made Manly pay by stepping off his left and getting previous Olakau’atu to attain the following set.
The Raiders continued to ask Manly into the sport early within the second half with Wighton and Jordan Rapana forcing foolish passes early within the set, and the Sea Eagles mounted strain.
The reality Cherry-Evans had the ball on the string meant the inevitable Canberra collapse was going to occur.
Josh Aloiai was superior off the bench as he completed with almost 20 runs for 166m.
Manly have performed on three heavy tracks the previous three weeks, which does nothing for his or her plans to play by means of the center with fast play-the-balls with Cherry-Evans and Trbojevic closely concerned.
Back on a dry deck on the sensible Glen Willow Oval would have introduced a smile to educate Des Hasler’s face earlier than kick-off.
When Olakau’atu pounced on a Cherry-Evans grubber, then Trbojevic scored, the Sea Eagles’ second win for the season was within the financial institution.
Trbojevic despatched a scare by means of the camp when he required strapping for his proper leg, then winced in ache halfway by means of the second half when his proper knee was trapped by Canberra’s Matt Timoko.
Dylan Walker was not as fortunate as he did not return to the sphere after choosing up a knock to his closely strapped left leg.
Manly will head to Newcastle on Thursday whereas Canberra host Melbourne in Wagga.
Raiders ahead Hudson Young was positioned on report for lifting Josh Aloiai, regardless that there have been contributing components with Josh Papalii in the identical sort out and attempting to drag Aloiai to the bottom. Corey Harawira-Naera additionally landed in sizzling water for a crusher sort out on Olakau’atu.