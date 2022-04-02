Cherry-Evans reminds fans why Meninga considers him the premier No.7

Canberra hit again by means of Jack Wighton whose floating bomb was dropped by Trbojevic, then made Manly pay by stepping off his left and getting previous Olakau’atu to attain the following set.

The Raiders continued to ask Manly into the sport early within the second half with Wighton and Jordan Rapana forcing foolish passes early within the set, and the Sea Eagles mounted strain.

The reality Cherry-Evans had the ball on the string meant the inevitable Canberra collapse was going to occur.

Josh Aloiai was superior off the bench as he completed with almost 20 runs for 166m.

Manly have performed on three heavy tracks the previous three weeks, which does nothing for his or her plans to play by means of the center with fast play-the-balls with Cherry-Evans and Trbojevic closely concerned.