Cheteshawar Pujara keeps Sussex believing in awkward chase





Sussex 229 for six (Orr 60, Pujara 49*) beat Durham 228 for 8 (Clark 69, Coles 3-51) by 4 wickets

Sussex maintained their push to succeed in the knockout stage of the Royal London Cup with a four-wicket win over Durham at Seat Unique Riverside as skipper Cheteshwar Pujara steered his facet residence in a nervy chase of 229.

The guests have been in a position to prohibit Durham to 228 for eight from their 50 overs courtesy of three wickets from James Coles, whereas Aristides Karvelas and Bradley Currie claimed two wickets. Graham Clark top-scored for the hosts with 69 and George Drissell notched a career-best 37, however defending their whole was at all times going to be a problem.

Sussex made a composed begin as Ali Orr offered the platform with a knock of 60, however common wickets for the house facet made life attention-grabbing because the South-Coast outfit wobbled in the course of the latter phases of the chase. However, Pujara held his endurance with an unbeaten 49 earlier than Coles knocked off the successful runs with a drive down the bottom.

Durham have been already out of rivalry – their factors for a solitary victory scrubbed out by a two-point deduction. They received the toss and opted to bat first on the Riverside, however the opening partnership lasted into solely the fourth over as Nic Maddinson edged to second slip for under a single. Currie then claimed his second wicket of his first spell with a magnificence to Scott Borthwick, eradicating the Durham skipper’s off-stump to cut back the hosts to 24 for 2. Sean Dickson joined Clark within the center and two fended off the brand new ball to maneuver the house facet previous fifty by means of the primary Powerplay.

Karvelas had an unsuccessful opening burst, however a change in ends introduced the wicket of Dickson, who chopped on to his personal stumps. Clark was the one Durham batsman to search out his type, scoring a flurry of early boundaries earlier than settling into his knock and reaching his second fifty of the season.

The opener regarded properly set to kick on, however performed throughout the road to the left-arm spin of Coles and was out for 69. Coles handed Sussex full management of the innings by bowling Tomas Mackintosh, leaving the hosts in a determined scramble to submit a aggressive whole. Useful knocks from Paul Coughlin and Stanley McAlindon offered impetus earlier than Drissell notched a career-best 37 to steer Durham to 228 from their 50 overs.

Sussex started their chase in assured trend as Orr and Tom Alsop eased their approach into rhythm. Orr was given an opportunity off Chris Rushworth when Coughlin put down a skier at mid-off on 22, and he capitalised to submit a half-century. The Sussex openers shared a stand of 94 earlier than Trevaskis made the breakthrough as Alsop was caught behind miscuing a reverse sweep.

Orr labored his strategy to 60, however the break in play for drinks halted his momentum and from the primary ball from the restart he was pinned lbw by Drissell. Trevaskis opened the door for the hosts to use strain as he eliminated Tom Clark for 19, with Sussex nonetheless requiring 98 runs for victory. Harrison Ward’s frustration obtained the higher of him, taking part in a free drive straight to Drissell, whereas Delray Rawlins was dismissed for 13 by McAlindon.

Pujara held the important thing for Sussex within the closing overs as Durham dried up the runs amid tight bowling from Rushworth, McAlindon and Ollie Gibson. The guests have been compelled to work the whole off in singles as boundaries have been at a premium, taking the sport right into a ultimate over when 5 have been required. Coles took the drama out of the equation by smashing a boundary straight down the bottom to safe the win.





