Cheteshwar Pujara Chit Chats With Mohammad Rizwan Before County Game; Fans Try To Decode Conversation | Cricket News

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan’s combo for Sussex is a success. The Indian now has scored three triple-digit scores in successive video games within the County Championship Division Two as he seems to be to regain kind and make a comeback to the Indian Test workforce. On the opposite hand, the Pakistan cricket workforce participant can be amongst runs and scored a half-century towards Durham in his workforce’s final match. The two had been additionally concerned in a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket in a match that resulted in a draw.

During the course of the match, Sussex Cricket posted a video of the 2 cricketers prepping up for the match and may very well be seen speaking to one another.

Rizwan x Pujara pre-match prep. pic.twitter.com/g3vVwefsQf — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 30, 2022

Though the audio was not clear, followers had a discipline day in attempting to decipher what the duo was talking.

Lemme decode it.

Rizwan: Ap pehly bhi yahan sy khelty thy?final 12 months?

Pujara:(inaudible)

Rizwan: jinsy final match tha?

Pujara:(inaudible)

Rizwan: acha aur tha — Adil Rashid (@adil_rash95) April 30, 2022

I heard

“IPL nahi khele iss barr”🤌

Maybe I’m incorrect.. — Asad 🇵🇰 (@Can_I_callumine) May 1, 2022

They’re talking in Urdu/Hindi … what a possibility for Rizwan — Arsalan Abbasi (@Arsal83) May 1, 2022

The out-of-favour India batter, who’s in glowing kind, is making most of his county stint. He now has scored two lots of and as many double centuries in his 5 innings.

The huge runs will hold Pujara in competition for a spot within the Indian squad after they journey to England for the postponed fifth Test later this 12 months.

The veteran batter was dropped from the Indian Test workforce following the sequence loss in South Africa earlier this 12 months.