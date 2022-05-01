Cheteshwar Pujara double-hundred leads Sussex to towering first innings
Durham 223 (Trevaskis 88) and 169 for 0 (Dickson 110*, Lees 50*) path Sussex 538 (Pujara 202, Rizwan 79, Alsop 66, Haines 54, Clark 50, Trevaskis 5-128) by 146 runs
Dickson accomplished his century simply earlier than the shut, off 137 balls with 15 fours, whereas the extra subdued Lees completed with 50 not out.
There are sufficient cracks on the pitch to encourage the Sussex spinners on the ultimate day. But Durham, who’re 146 runs behind, really feel they’ve a superb likelihood of a preventing draw on what remains to be a superb floor.
In the primary session, Sussex scored 128 runs with out shedding a wicket, however Durham bowled properly in discouraging situations in opposition to two world-class batters, and there was one thing heroic about the way in which Matthew Potts continued to generate tempo and bounce bowling downhill from the Cromwell Road finish.
The sport modified form dramatically after lunch, when Sussex misplaced 5 wickets for 34 runs in 9 overs because the sluggish left-armer Liam Trevaskis adopted his 88 runs with figures of 5 for 128.
That nonetheless gave Sussex an enormous first innings benefit, however the Durham openers batted fantastically within the remaining session to provide their aspect hope.
The day began with Sussex on 362 for five, with Pujara 128 not out and Rizwan unbeaten on 5. Durham most likely suspected they had been in for a tough time when Pujara rocked onto the again foot and punched the primary ball of the morning for 4. The India Test batter scored simply eight runs within the opening 45 minutes and it was Rizwan who was the busier of the 2, scoring 36 by the point the pair had put in fifty. There had been scares. Rizwan was nearly run out by Dickson at level when he was 36 and Pujara, on 140, was near being caught at first slip. But, largely, it was elegant batting from each batters who proved their true price in a younger and depleted Sussex aspect.
At lunch – which got here ten minutes later than scheduled as a result of 13 overs had been missed on the second day – Sussex had reached 490 for five, a lead of 267, with Pujara 186 and Rizwan 74. The 150-partnership, which coincided with the aspect reaching 500, got here off 149 balls however 4 runs later Rizwan, pulling laborious in opposition to Matt Salisbury, was brilliantly caught by Trevaskis at deep square-leg.
Delray Rawlins, badly in want of runs, obtained off the mark with a slogged six over midwicket however, pulling, was bowled for 12. Two overs later Pujara, venturing down the wicket to Trevaskis, was stumped. He had confronted 334 balls and struck 24 fours. It did not final for much longer. Henry Crocombe was caught at slip third ball and George Burrow was lbw to the second supply he obtained. But the final session belonged to Durham.