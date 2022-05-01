Cheteshwar Pujara double-hundred leads Sussex to towering first innings

Durham 223 (Trevaskis 88) and 169 for 0 (Dickson 110*, Lees 50*) path Sussex 538 (Pujara 202, Rizwan 79, Alsop 66, Haines 54, Clark 50, Trevaskis 5-128) by 146 runs

An unbroken opening stand of 169 between Alex Lees and Sean Dickson gave Durham a superb opportunity of saving their LV= Insurance County Championship match in opposition to Sussex at Hove after that they had conceded a first-innings lead of 315.

Dickson accomplished his century simply earlier than the shut, off 137 balls with 15 fours, whereas the extra subdued Lees completed with 50 not out.

Earlier, Sussex had continued to dominate their fixture in opposition to one of many favourites for promotion as their abroad stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan placed on 154 for the sixth wicket. Pujara scored 203, his second double-century in three matches – and there was one other hundred within the different match – whereas Rizwan discovered his type on his residence debut with an innings of 79 as Sussex piled on 538.

There are sufficient cracks on the pitch to encourage the Sussex spinners on the ultimate day. But Durham, who’re 146 runs behind, really feel they’ve a superb likelihood of a preventing draw on what remains to be a superb floor.

In the primary session, Sussex scored 128 runs with out shedding a wicket, however Durham bowled properly in discouraging situations in opposition to two world-class batters, and there was one thing heroic about the way in which Matthew Potts continued to generate tempo and bounce bowling downhill from the Cromwell Road finish.

The sport modified form dramatically after lunch, when Sussex misplaced 5 wickets for 34 runs in 9 overs because the sluggish left-armer Liam Trevaskis adopted his 88 runs with figures of 5 for 128.

That nonetheless gave Sussex an enormous first innings benefit, however the Durham openers batted fantastically within the remaining session to provide their aspect hope.

The day began with Sussex on 362 for five, with Pujara 128 not out and Rizwan unbeaten on 5. Durham most likely suspected they had been in for a tough time when Pujara rocked onto the again foot and punched the primary ball of the morning for 4. The India Test batter scored simply eight runs within the opening 45 minutes and it was Rizwan who was the busier of the 2, scoring 36 by the point the pair had put in fifty. There had been scares. Rizwan was nearly run out by Dickson at level when he was 36 and Pujara, on 140, was near being caught at first slip. But, largely, it was elegant batting from each batters who proved their true price in a younger and depleted Sussex aspect.

At lunch – which got here ten minutes later than scheduled as a result of 13 overs had been missed on the second day – Sussex had reached 490 for five, a lead of 267, with Pujara 186 and Rizwan 74. The 150-partnership, which coincided with the aspect reaching 500, got here off 149 balls however 4 runs later Rizwan, pulling laborious in opposition to Matt Salisbury, was brilliantly caught by Trevaskis at deep square-leg.