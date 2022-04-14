Sports
Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Rizwan make Sussex debut in County cricket | Cricket News – Times of India
DERBY: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday made their Sussex debut for the sport in opposition to hosts Derbyshire within the County Championships Division 2 right here.
While Pujara has performed first-class cricket in England prior to now, it’s the first outing for Pakistan wicketkeeper batter.
Both had been named within the Sussex enjoying eleven which is captained by Tom Daines. With Derbyshire opting to bat, Pujara and Rizwan are anticipated to bat on day two.
Both the gamers stand on the reverse finish of their worldwide careers. While Pujara will probably be aiming to attain a bagful of runs to make a Test comeback after being dropped following the tour of South Africa, Rizwan has been among the best wicket-keeper batters in worldwide cricket over the past couple of years.
With Sussex having misplaced their opening sport, head coach Ian Salisbury included each abroad stars for the competition in opposition to Derbyshire.
“I am extremely excited to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara’s quality into the side. Not only are they absolute world-class cricketers that will boost our performances on the pitch, but to have them around the boys and in the dressing room can only be a positive,” mentioned the top coach in a crew assertion.
