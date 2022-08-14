Cheteshwar Pujara Scores 174 Off 131, Registers 2nd Consecutive Century In Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 | Cricket News

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is having fun with a sensational outing in England in the intervening time. The participant had scored a century on August 12 whereas taking part in for his staff Sussex. Pujara had scored 107 runs off simply 79 balls with the assistance of seven fours and a couple of sixes. His knock additionally included 22 runs coming off one over. On Sunday, the right-handed scored one other century to proceed his memorable run on the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. He scored 174 runs off 131 balls.

Pujara, who can be main the aspect within the absence of normal skipper Tom Haines, got here out to bat when his staff’s rating was 9 for two in 3.2 overs in opposition to Surrey. The right-handed batter dug in his heels and added 205 runs for the third wicket with Tom Clark to bail his staff out of scorching water.

While Clark fell on 104, Pujara continued to carry one finish tight. He later raced to his century in 103 balls. Soon after his century, the Indian participant modified gears and began placing the ball at a greater strike price.

What adopted was absolute carnage from Pujara as he scored 74 runs off the subsequent 28 balls. His innings got here to an finish within the forty eighth over however by that point, he had scored 174 off 131 balls. His knock was laced with 20 fours and 5 sixes.

Pujara’s knock helped Sussex put up a complete of 378/6 within the stipulated 50 overs. Meanwhile, for Surrey, Conor McKerr picked two wickets whereas Tom Lawes, Matt Dunn, Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid claimed a wicket every.