Cheteshwar Pujara’s ‘post-batting ritual’ with his daughter is super cute. Watch

Cheteshwar Pujara just lately took to Instagram to share a couple of images and a video. While the photographs showcase his on-field efficiency, the clip captures one thing heartwarming. The video exhibits his ‘post-batting ritual’ involving his little lady Aditi Pujara.

The batter is presently a part of English Country Championship 2022 the place he performs for Sussex. He shared the publish after dealing with a loss towards Middlesex, regardless of his stellar efficiency within the recreation. “Not the result we wanted but we’ll come back stronger @sussexccc. P.S: Swipe to see my post batting ritual,” he wrote whereas sharing the publish.

Take a take a look at the candy video and the opposite photographs:

The video has been shared practically 14 hours in the past. Since being posted, it has gathered greater than 55,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. Many additionally shared numerous feedback on the publish.

“Incredible batting and exciting cricket from whole team. Sorry for the loss, but style of cricket very enjoyable for spectator,” wrote an Instagram person. “The last video is love,” posted one other. “Cuteeee,” expressed a 3rd. “Pure love,” commented a fourth.

About 12 Horus in the past, he additionally shared one other publish. The share consists of cute photos showcasing the cricketer together with his household. “When Mondays are the New Sundays,” he wrote. He additionally added a couple of hashtags. They are #countydiaries and #familytime.

What are your ideas on the video and the pictures posted by Cheteshwar Pujara?