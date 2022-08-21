Chhagan Bombale, Kavitha Reddy Win Mumbai Half Marathon | Athletics News

Chhagan Bombale of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh’s Kavitha Reddy clinched the lads’s and girls’s titles within the Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 on the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday. On a cloudy morning, Bombale comfortably gained the 21k occasion that began and ended on the Jio Gardens, in 1 hr 16:11 minutes. He shook off his challengers one after the other, leaving second place finisher Bhagatsing Valvi trailing over a minute behind at 1:17:51. Anil Jindal settled for the third place in 1:18:20.

The girls’s occasion was additionally a one-sided affair as Kavitha Reddy opened up a good hole towards the chasing pack and breasted the tape in 1:37:03, leaving her nearest rival Tanmaya Karmarkar over three minutes behind at 1:40:18.

Ketaki Sathe got here in third, an extra 4 minutes down the clock in 1:44:55.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar flagged off the races and likewise felicitated the winners later.

“It has been very challenging for everybody over the last two years because of the pandemic but I am overwhelmed to see so many line up for the city’s first biggest run since then,” Tendulkar mentioned, whereas interacting with the media.

The males’s 10k noticed a neck-and-neck battle all the best way between the main pack of runners earlier than ending in an exhilarating climax.

Amit Mali crossed the end line in 0:33:42, simply a few seconds forward of Karan Sharma, who was timed at 0:33:44. Sanjay Zakane claimed the third spot in 0:33:50.

In the keenly contested girls’s 10k occasion, Rohini Maya Patil clocked 0:41:32 to wrest prime honours whereas Priyanka Paikarao took silver in 0:42:26 and Priyanka Kailash the bronze in 0:43.51.

Organised by NEB Sports, over 13,500 runners from all walks of life took half within the race in three totally different classes – the half marathon, Timed 10k and 5k.

