Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel watches ‘Kashmir Files’: ‘Film showed that govt didn’t try to…’

‘Kashmir Files’ confirmed that the central authorities operating with the assist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t attempt to cease the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel mentioned on Wednesday after watching Vivek Agnihotri’s movie. The Congress chief had invited all Chhattisgarh MLAs to observe the movie at a mall in Raipur.

Baghel advised reporters that the movie was half-cooked and there was simply an try to point out violence. Set round 1989-90, Baghel mentioned, ‘Kashmir Files’ additionally had a political message suggesting that VP Singh was the prime minister and the BJP-supported authorities didn’t ship the military regardless of President’s rule within the state.

“The protagonist says not only Hindus but also Buddhists, Sikhs, Muslims and everyone who stood with India was also killed,” Baghel mentioned.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister was one of many only a few Congress leaders to observe the Bollywood movie based mostly on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. As BJP-ruled states made the movie tax-free, Baghel requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the removing of central GST to make the movie tax-free throughout the nation.

“Just returned after watching “Kashmir Files“. It is shown in the film that the government running with the support of BJP did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits, but asked them to leave,” Baghel wrote on Twitter. “The army was not sent there. When former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi gheraoed the Lok Sabha, the army was sent.”

Kashmir Files has courted controversy as critics accused the director of cherry-picking incidents to swimsuit the narrative of the federal government of the day amid fears that the movie might incite violence towards the Muslim neighborhood. Several movies shot inside cinema halls have been doing rounds on social media through which individuals may be heard elevating anti-Muslim slogans.

The movie has obtained endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned the “history has to be presented in the right context”. At a parliamentary celebration assembly, PM Modi mentioned that “those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days.”