Chhattisgarh govt orders magisterial probe into farmer’s death

Two days after a 68-year-old farmer died throughout a protest by folks affected by land acquisition for the brand new capital metropolis of the state, the Chhattisgarh authorities ordered a magisterial probe into the demise, an official stated on Sunday.

Saurabh Kumar, Raipur Collector, issued an order on this connection, on Saturday night, ordering a probe beneath the extra district Justice of the Peace of Raipur.

“The terms of reference of the probe include under what circumstances the death of farmer Siyaram Patel took place,” the order issued by the Collector said.

On Friday, Patel, a resident of Barauda village died close to the protest website after which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had introduced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Patel was affected by hypertension; his son informed the administration.

The farmers of 27 villages which fall beneath Nava Raipur Atal Nagar in Raipur district have been agitating beneath the banner of Nayi Rajdhani Priyojna Prabhavit Kisan Kalyan Samiti (NRPPKKS) since January in help of their varied calls for together with higher rehabilitation and compensation.

To handle the calls for of farmers, the state authorities had constituted a cupboard sub-committee which had accepted six of their eight calls for final month, a authorities official stated.

An announcement issued by the state public relations division early this month has said, NRANVP has issued orders for the implementation of six suggestions made by the cupboard sub-committee for the welfare of Nava Raipur undertaking hit farmers.

The cupboard sub-committee had made suggestions after holding talks with protesting farmers, it stated.

The suggestions embrace allotment of land title for residential land lease deed for an space between 1200 to 2500 sq. ft as per the eligibility, recruitment of 60 per cent workers from the affected villages within the tender-based companies of NRANVP, allotment of 75 per cent of the business retailers in varied sectors of Nava Raipur to project-affected households on the institution value by means of lottery system, exemption from taking no-objection certificates for the acquisition and sale of land in villages falls in layer-1 of town.