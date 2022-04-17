Chhattisgarh MLA’s son booked for assaulting cop, truck driver in police station

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police registered a case towards the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly assaulting a policeman and a truck driver inside a police station in Raigarh on Saturday, police stated on Sunday.

Police stated that the incident came about on Saturday at Kotraroad police station after which two separate instances had been registered towards Ritik Nayak (24), son of Raigarh Congress MLA Prakash Nayak, based mostly on the complaints lodged by the victims.

The instances had been registered below sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public features), 294 (obscene acts), 332 (voluntarily inflicting harm), 34 (frequent intention) and 506 (prison intimidation) of the IPC.

No arrest has been made in reference to the case, an officers stated.

“A dispute broke out between the truck driver, identified as Mulayam Yadav, and Ritik and his associates at Kotraroad bypass. Subsequently, Yadav fled the spot and reached the police station and Ritik and his aides followed him there,” the official stated.

Subsequently, that they had an argument contained in the police station after which Ritik and his associates allegedly abused and thrashed Yadav and one constable L S Rathiya.