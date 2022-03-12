Chhattisgarh Teacher Comes To School Drunk, Beats Students With Bat, Suspended: Official

Chhattisgarh Teacher Comes To School Drunk, Suspended: Official (Representational)

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh):

A faculty trainer in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur was suspended after he reached college drunk and beat the scholars with a cricket bat, the district collector knowledgeable on Saturday.

The incident happened on March 10 when the trainer Dinesh Kumar Lakhsme arrived at college after consuming liquor.

“As per preliminary information and statement, a school teacher in Jashpur on March 10 arrived in the school premises and beat students with a cricket bat,” acknowledged the district’s collector suspension order, which got here with instant impact.

