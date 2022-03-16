Chicago Cubs owners to bid for Chelsea

Chicago Cubs homeowners, The Ricketts Family, have confirmed their bid to purchase Chelsea.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and his household will spearhead a consortium bid for the Stamford Bridge membership, with main partnership funding understood to be in place.

New York service provider financial institution Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich’s 19-year tenure as Chelsea proprietor coming to a detailed.

“The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” mentioned a spokesman for the household.

“As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.

“We sit up for sharing additional particulars of our plans sooner or later.”

The Ricketts family bought the storied Major League Baseball team, the Cubs, in 2009.

The Wrigley Field outfit then went on to win the World Series in 2016, for their first title since 1908.

The Cubs’ victory parade brought five million people together in Chicago, which was estimated as among the top 10 gatherings of people in global history.

Chelsea owner Abramovich put the Stamford Bridge club up for sale on March 2, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned Chelsea since 2003 and steered the Blues to 21 trophies in that 19-year stint.

The UK Government imposed sanctions on Abramovich last week however, citing the Chelsea chief’s links to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea suitor Nick Candy has revealed his motivation to stop Tottenham supporter Jonathan Goldstein taking over at the Blues.

All the competing bidders are putting the finishing touches to their submissions, with LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly partnering with Swiss magnate Hansjorg Wyss and Cain International CEO Goldstein.

The Saudi Media Group can be compiling a suggestion, with former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton one other among the many potential bidders.