Chicken flies high with KFC drone delivery

Fancy a Zinger burger being flown to you inside minutes? In an Australian-first, that’s now doable in a single space.

In an Australian-first, KFC has enlisted a drone supply firm to convey Zingers and different fried faves to properties and workplaces within the Logan space between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Wing, owned by Google father or mother Alphabet, launched in Canberra in 2019 in a world-first, and in Logan the next 12 months.

Since then, suburbs inside a 10km radius have been having burgers, groceries, pharmacy objects, {hardware} merchandise, espresso and different merchandise zoomed in through 5kg styrofoam drones that may carry as much as 1.5kg.

Under a pilot program kicking off on Friday, the world’s most well-known fried rooster model will initially be obtainable to a small variety of households within the South East Queensland suburbs of Kingston, Logan Central, Slacks Creek, Underwood and Woodridge.

The service will progressively broaden to incorporate different close by places, Wing says, dubbing Logan “the drone delivery capital of the world”.

“You know the future truly is here when you can get hot, fresh Kentucky Fried Chicken delivered by a drone from the click of a few buttons,” ﻿KFC Australia chief advertising officer Kristi Woolrych mentioned.

Wing says the variety of deliveries rocketed final 12 months because the pandemic raged on and powerful demand has continued in 2022.

Earlier this week, spokesman Jesse Suskin advised NCA NewsWire the corporate was planning enlargement in Australia.

“We’ll be in more places in south east Queensland. We’ve submitted for those permissions from our regulators,” Mr Suskin mentioned.

“For other states, we’re actively starting to have those conversations right now.”