‘Chicken-rice crisis’ as Singapore hit by Malaysian export ban





“Whenever our government would clash with Malaysia’s, we were told that there would be no more meat or fish or vegetables coming in from Malaysia to feed our families. Water would also be cut off,” he stated.

Now in his 50s, the hen vendor who runs a stall together with his spouse at a moist market within the Bedok South district appears like historical past is repeating itself.

For many years, Singapore, a wealthy however land-poor island nation, has relied on its closest neighbor Malaysia for a 3rd of its poultry imports. Every month, about 3.6 million principally stay chickens are exported to Singapore, then slaughtered and chilled.

But Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob final week introduced drastic measures: his nation would ban stay hen exports to Singapore from June in an effort to sort out a home scarcity that has despatched costs hovering.

The ban is predicted to hit Singaporeans exhausting, not least as a result of the city-state’s de facto nationwide dish is chicken-rice — and aficionados say changing recent meat with frozen merely will not do. And whereas the Singapore authorities has given assurances there’ll nonetheless be greater than sufficient hen to go round, merchants say poultry costs are sure to rise sharply. Currently, merchants pay $3 for an entire hen, however they anticipate costs to surge as shares dwindle and that worth may quickly improve to $4-5 per chook. “Every pinch hurts,” Jalehar stated. “Suppliers are telling us to prepare for higher prices. One chicken now might cost a dollar more, but where will I get the extra money I need to buy 100 birds for sale? Will my customers also accept the costs?” The “chicken-rice crisis,” because it has been dubbed , is simply the most recent signal of the meals shortages which might be being felt internationally. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , Covid-related supply-chain issues and excessive climate are all contributing to the shortages and forcing costs increased. In the United States, Asia and Africa, potato shortages have induced quick meals eating places to expire of merchandise like french fries and chips. In Malaysia, the rising price of feed has despatched hen costs hovering in latest months and retailers have rationed gross sales in response. With the final stay chickens from Malaysia arriving in Singapore for slaughter on Tuesday, the city-state is now bracing for its personal scarcity, which may drag on for months. Chicken sellers in Singapore stated clients had been this week attempting to get forward of the looming ban by shopping for in bulk, however the sellers confronted shortages whereas attempting to replenish their inventory. Elderly hen vendor Ah Ho and his son Thomas, 58, stated the value of hen had already been excessive for fairly a while. “The business of selling chicken has been on the brink for months so it hasn’t been anything new for us,” Ho stated. Their hen stall had run out of inventory, with even much less common objects resembling gizzards having offered out. “Our fate is now in the hands of suppliers and how much they want to jack up prices to turn profits,” Thomas stated. For the daddy and son, who’ve been within the enterprise for greater than three many years, survival has at all times been exhausting — however now it’s about to get tougher. “Nobody knows what’s going to come in the next month or so, or how long this shortage will go on but with the way that it’s looking, it might finally be time for us to throw in the towel and close shop,” Thomas stated. ‘Chicken-rice disaster’ Fears of a hen scarcity had been additionally evident within the numerous snaking queues that fashioned at chicken-rice stalls throughout Singapore. Owners of Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, one of many island’s hottest eateries, have stated that whereas they’ll proceed serving chicken-rice, they’ll cease serving different hen dishes if they can’t safe recent meat. At the Katong Mei Wei Boneless Chicken Rice stall, one other common vacation spot for the island’s foodies, loyal patrons like Lucielle Tan had been getting their hen repair forward of the ban. “Have to enjoy it while we can for as long as supplies last,” Tan stated. While a short-term resolution could possibly be to import extra frozen hen from international locations like Thailand and Brazil, for legions of chicken-rice sellers throughout the island it merely is not an choice. “Frozen chicken? You expect us to cook chicken-rice using frozen chicken? It will not taste good,” hawker Madam Tong stated with amusing. “If that’s the case and you’re happy with that kind of quality, you might as well go to Malaysia and eat chicken-rice there lah.”





