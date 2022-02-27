‘Chicken s***, liar’: Putin backflip not enough

NHL star Alexander Ovechkin is arguably Russia’s most high-profile athlete however his Vladimir Putin backflip isn’t sufficient for some.

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has known as for the NHL to droop all Russian gamers after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The 57-year-old Hasek, who’s a local of what’s now the Czech Republic, took to Twitter to criticise Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin, who has aligned himself with Putin previously, however requested for “no more war” when talking with reporters yesterday.

“What!? Not only an ablist, a chicken s***, but also a liar!” Hasek tweeted in a thread. “Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against a free country and its people.

“The NHL must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players! Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values and actions. That is a fact. If the NHL does not do so, it has indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine.

“I also want to write, that I am very sorry for those Russian athletes, who condemn V. Putin and his Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, at the moment I also consider their exclusion a necessity.”

It appears unlikely that the league would take such a step, as there’s been no indication of it entertaining doing so to date.

Hasek was born behind the Iron Curtain in what was then Czechoslovakia, finally leaving Europe for his hockey profession.

He had a adorned NHL tenure with the Blackhawks, Sabres, Senators and Red Wings, profitable two Stanley Cups in Detroit. He additionally performed a 12 months within the KHL with Spartak Moscow in 2010-11.

Ovechkin, the highest-profile Russian within the NHL, has shut ties with Putin and has campaigned for the dictator previously. Asked if he nonetheless supported Putin on Friday, Ovechkin stressed that he’s not in politics.

“It’s a hard situation,” Ovechkin stated.

“I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments. But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin has publicly backed Putin previously, utilizing his social media platform to declare assist for the autocratic dictator.

His profile image on Instagram is with Putin, who despatched a telegram that was learn at Ovechkin’s marriage ceremony reception.

He sidestepped the query of whether or not he helps Putin when requested about it on Friday.

“Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not involved in politics,” Ovechkin stated.

“I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon.

“It’s (a) hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I’m not in control of the situation.”

