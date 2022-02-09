Chief Justice interviews: Bar says Malema, Mpofu seem to be using JSC for a political end | News24

While some within the authorized career have come out in defence of Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, others are demanding that he be recalled from the Judicial Service Commission.

The General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) says the unfair questioning of Chief Justice candidates, creates the impression that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is used as a platform for “some political end”.

It made the remarks after numerous requires the substitute of Dali Mpofu, SC, as a JSC commissioner.

According to GCB chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle, the bar has been inundated with objections to the conduct seen on the JSC final week, significantly the conduct of Mpofu in direction of two of the candidates – Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.