Chief Justice interviews: Judiciary operates in a somewhat ‘toxic environment’ – Judge Mlambo | News24

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo says the judiciary operates in a considerably “toxic environment”.

He additionally says there are unfounded claims of corruption towards members of the judiciary.

Mlambo is considered one of 4 judges vying for the Chief Justice place.

Chief Justice nominee, Judge Dunstan Mlambo, says whereas the South African judiciary is “functional”, there’s a regarding lack of confidence within the judiciary and the rule of legislation.

Mlambo, considered one of 4 judges vying for the place of Chief Justice, stated he had carried out “an environmental scan” of the context of the judiciary immediately.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. PHOTO: Lindile Mbontsi

He stated it was worrying that the judiciary operated in a considerably “toxic environment” because of polarised politics.

“Toxic in the sense that the judiciary is attacked on a number of fronts. Its independence and impartiality are always at stake,” he stated.

He additionally advised the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday that there have been unfounded claims of corruption towards the members of the judiciary.

Mlambo is the primary candidate to brazenly tackle the unsubstantiated assaults confronted by the judiciary.

Another worrying problem, Mlambo stated, was rising corruption involving court docket operations in South Africa.

He stated:

Corruption not by judicial officers, however corruption when it comes to the utilization and the circulation of fraudulent court docket orders which bear all of the resemblance of a correct court docket order, however while you examine it, you discover out no such matter was heard on a selected date.

“That’s an issue that I think requires serious attention because it can erode the legitimacy of the judiciary,” he stated.

Despite the challenges, Mlambo stated he believed the judiciary had lived as much as its promise of the Constitution when it comes to delivering justice.

“I am proud to have been a member of the judiciary for just over 20 years,” he stated.

He stated if he have been to be appointed because the nation’s Chief Justice, his imaginative and prescient could be to have an environment friendly and efficient judiciary that was impartial and capable of fulfil its mandate as set out within the Constitution.

He stated he additionally wished to see efficient management.

“If appointed, I will expand efforts to ensure that together with colleagues, we will continue to fortify the strength and independence of the judiciary.”

Mlambo stated he wished to encourage and inspire judges and magistrates to ship on their mandate.

As head of the judiciary, he stated, he would additionally make sure that it developed methods geared toward defending the legitimacy of the judiciary and “countering the threats to our legitimacy”.

