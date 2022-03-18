Indians Abroad

Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana Visits Gurdwara In Dubai

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana visits Guru Nanak Darbar, Dubai

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Friday visited a Gurudwara in Dubai within the United Arab Emirates and paid obeisance.

The CJI was accompanied by his partner Shivamala and Supreme Court judges Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli throughout the go to to the Guru Nanak Darbar within the Gulf nation.

On Thursday, the CJI visited the Union Supreme Court of the UAE in Abu Dhabi on the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, the chief justice of the highest courtroom of the nation.

Justice Ramana has additionally attended a felicitation operate organised by the Indian group in Abu Dhabi on the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi.

In his speech, CJI Ramana on Thursday recommended that the organisations of the Indians within the Gulf nation might take into consideration making a authorized help centre to assist these in want of such help in India.





