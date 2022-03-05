Chiefs’ late miss hands Blues Super win

The Blues have prevented a second consecutive heart-breaking loss to start the Super Rugby Pacific season after Chiefs substitute Bryn Gatland missed a long-range penalty kick to win the sport.

The Blues received 24-22 at Eden Park, Harry Plummer nailing a sideline conversion to place them clear after Mark Telea scored a attempt with 5 minutes to play.

After shedding by a degree to the fast-finishing Hurricanes final week, the Blues appeared to have butchered it once more once they gave away a penalty within the ultimate seconds.

A penalty 45 metres out and on an angle gave Gatland the prospect for the Chiefs to go 2-0 this season, however he pushed his kick huge.

“I’m speechless at the moment … you don’t want to know what i was thinking in my head (as Gatland lined up the kick),” Blues captain Dalton Papalii mentioned.

“We talked about winning the small moments, but we made it tough for ourselves.”

Blues No.12 and former New Zealand rugby league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had a handful of vivid touches however was largely ineffective as Chiefs halfback Brad Weber scored twice in his one hundredth recreation.

His first got here from nothing, the No.9 kicking to no man’s land and by some means gathering after two bounces in site visitors and darting out of site visitors to attain.

And from their subsequent significant play Etene Nanai-Seturo sliced by means of the road to make it 12-3.

The Blues hit again by means of Caleb Clarke, the winger compelled to attend for a protracted cut-out cross however nonetheless powering previous three males to attain within the nook.

Hoskins Sotutu obtained the Blues again within the contest with a superb solo effort, charging down a kick then grubbering forward for himself to attain.

Weber’s second got here off the again of a scrum earlier than a penalty pushed them 5 factors clear.

The Blues discovered a method although as Beauden Barrett returned from concussion off the bench and fellow All Black Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder) additionally made his harm return from the pine.

Chiefs and All Blacks captain Sam Cane was a nuisance within the ruck to assist his facet inside a kick of victory however admitted that they had given the Blues too many possibilities.

“There’s not much between any of them (New Zealand teams); it’s going to come down to small moments in games,” he mentioned.

“It’s about minimising your own errors … and we had just a couple too many of those tonight.”