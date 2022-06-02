Child, 3, fighting for life following hit-and-run in Sunshine

A 3-year-old boy is combating for his life after a hit-and-run collision in Melbourne’s west on Thursday night.

Police had been known as to McIntyre Road in Sunshine North at about 6.30pm following stories {that a} younger baby had been struck by a automobile.

The baby was taken to the hospital with life-threatening accidents, based on an announcement issued by police.

A 3-year-old boy has been hit by a crimson sedan in Sunshine North. Credit:Nine News

Police stated the motive force of the automobile did not exit the car and assist the kid. They drove off from the scene and had been final seen touring north on McIntyre Road.