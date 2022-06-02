Child, 3, fighting for life following hit-and-run in Sunshine
A 3-year-old boy is combating for his life after a hit-and-run collision in Melbourne’s west on Thursday night.
Police had been known as to McIntyre Road in Sunshine North at about 6.30pm following stories {that a} younger baby had been struck by a automobile.
The baby was taken to the hospital with life-threatening accidents, based on an announcement issued by police.
Police stated the motive force of the automobile did not exit the car and assist the kid. They drove off from the scene and had been final seen touring north on McIntyre Road.
Investigators are looking for an early mannequin crimson Camry and are interesting for the motive force to come back ahead to police.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or some other info that might help police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report on-line at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of great breaking information when it occurs. Get it here.