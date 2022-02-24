Child dies after drinking suspected contaminated water in Nelson Mandela Bay | News24

A baby died after consuming suspected contaminated faucet water.

The municipality declared a disaster, confirming the water had been compromised.

The DA needs the Public Protector and the SAHRC to research.

One youngster died whereas one other is in an intensive care unit (ICU) following a suspected outbreak of E.coli infections as a consequence of contaminated water within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The head of the Eastern Cape’s well being division, Rolene Wagner, mentioned the one-year-old child was one in all three youngsters from Kariega handled for E.coli an infection.

Wagner mentioned one of many three youngsters had been discharged, whereas one other is within the ICU at Gqeberha’s Dora Nginza Hospital.

She mentioned there had been 96 reported circumstances of youngsters below 5 handled for diarrhoea and dehydration on the division’s hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay in latest months.

“We are not in a position to confirm what could have led to the cases that have been reported, but, generally, such infections happen when people consume water that has been contaminated with faeces from humans or animals,” Wagner mentioned.

Following public strain to come back clear concerning the state of the water, the municipality on Wednesday confirmed the consuming water high quality had been compromised. The matter has been declared a disaster.

The municipality mentioned an pressing joint operations committee has been established – and work is presently underway to result in pressing remedial actions.

The municipality mentioned it’s going to maintain a press convention on Thursday, to replace the media, residents and companies concerning the water.

“The update will include the cause of the low quality, identification of affected water distribution zones, and actions currently underway to get the water back to acceptable safety standards urgently,” the NMB mentioned in an announcement.

Wagner mentioned 23 youngsters have been handled at Dora Nginza, Mabandla Clinic and Uitenhage Provincial Hospital in December.

In January, 73 youngsters have been handled for a similar signs as these in December, mentioned Wagner.

The division is asking on individuals to train warning always and follow preventive measures, like common washing of palms, correct meals preparation, environmental hygiene within the dwelling, and different fundamental hygiene practices.

It mentioned that ought to individuals really feel any abdomen aches or upset abdomen, they need to search medical assist instantly, in order that they may very well be examined and, the place doable, handled.

“We have also confirmed with the National Health Laboratory Services that there have been no reported typhoid cases in Nelson Mandela Bay,” mentioned Wagner.

The DA within the Eastern Cape has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), to ask that the reason for the contaminated water be investigated.

The SAHRC’s Eastern Cape chairperson, Eileen Carter, confirmed receipt of the DA’s letter, whereas the Public Protector’s workplace couldn’t instantly verify.

Carter mentioned: “We actually opened an investigation, on our own accord, into this matter yesterday, and then today received it from the DA as well. We will be putting the allegations to the municipality for their response.”

The DA’s Dries van der Westhuyzen mentioned these discovered responsible of putting residents’ well being and lives in danger, whether or not by way of wilful acts, omission or gross incompetence, should face the music.

“The DA has been raising concerns over the discoloured water flowing from the taps of residents since January and has repeatedly challenged the municipality to provide the test results of water samples taken to prove that our water is safe,” mentioned Van der Westhuyzen.

He mentioned, regardless of residents’ justified considerations concerning the silted, cloudy water popping out of faucets throughout the metro, the ANC-led coalition authorities assured residents that the water was protected to drink.

The DA submitted two PAIA functions to legally drive the metro to provide suggestions on water pattern check outcomes, he mentioned.

“It was only after the ANC was backed into a legal corner by the DA, and knew that the results could no longer be withheld, that the municipality came clean and informed residents that the water was, and is, not safe for human consumption. There are reports that this has been the case for at least two weeks,” mentioned Van der Westhuyzen.

