Child dies in Brisbane house fire, parents and sibling escape

The home was ablaze earlier than 4am on Monday. An preliminary name was made to emergency companies about 3.50am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman stated.

Paramedic crews have been on scene 5 minutes later and assessed the kid’s father — who had superficial burns to his fingers — and unhurt mom and sister, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson stated.

The fireplace is believed to have began on the rear of the property, close to the boy’s bed room. Fire crews have been initially unable to enter the home due to the depth of the warmth.

“Eventually we made entry through the front door, then made our way through a hallway to the back and worked back through the house from there,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer advised reporters on the scene.