Child Justice Act amendment raises age of criminal capacity to 12 years | News24

An modification to the Child Justice Act has raised the age of legal capability to 12 years.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says the amended Child Justice Act of 2008 will increase the minimal age of legal capability for youngsters from 10 to 12 years.

Children youthful than 12 will not be charged, arrested or prosecuted.

According to spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, such circumstances could also be handled by social staff, outdoors of the legal justice system.

Phiri mentioned that, though kids between 12 and 14 had been thought-about incapable of legal capability, they might be arrested if the state proved their legal capability past an inexpensive doubt.

Previously, the legal intent of youngsters was ruled in accordance with two widespread regulation presumptions, which thought-about kids seven years or youthful incapable of legal intent.

Likewise for youngsters between seven and 14 years, however they may very well be charged and prosecuted if the state proved past an inexpensive doubt their legal capability.

Phiri mentioned President Cyril Ramaphosa accredited the modification final week.

“After the various legislative processes, the Child Justice Act of 2008 has been duly amended to ensure that South Africa complies with the recommendation by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to progressively raise the minimum age of criminal capacity,” mentioned Phiri.