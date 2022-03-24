Child vaccination rates only 17% as COVID surges in schools
Infectious illnesses professional Paul Griffin mentioned that was a major variety of youngsters in hospital, regardless of the virus being delicate for youthful individuals.
He mentioned the timing of the vaccination rollout for youngsters had been troublesome for some households, adopted by added challenges such because the south-east Queensland floods.
“I think we need to look at the access to vaccines. I’m hearing a lot back anecdotally that people are struggling to find somewhere that will give their kids the vaccine,” he mentioned.
“There was a perception that we had largely done the bulk of the work [reaching an overall vaccination rate of 90 per cent] so a lot of those clinics reduced capacity.
“They really do need to look at access, both for eligibility for boosters for adults, and in those kids, because we do want to make it really easy for people when they do want to get that vaccine, whether it’s roaming clinics or expanding who can provide those vaccines.”
Dr Griffin mentioned his youngsters have been vaccinated on the primary day it was open, including that it supplied better reassurance for them now that academics and classmates have been often contracting COVID-19 round them.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk mentioned whereas the federal government was not taking a look at mandating the booster for adults and youngsters, the rise in optimistic instances was being monitored intently.
After speaking with West Australian Premier Mark McGowan relating to concepts to vaccinate youngsters within the 5-11 cohort, Ms Palaszczuk mentioned she would additionally meet with Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath and Chief Health Officer John Gerrard on Friday.
“Can I please stress to parents it is very important to get your children vaccinated – [coronavirus] is going through the schools at the moment,” she mentioned.
Education Minister Grace Grace earlier this week mentioned about 14,000 youngsters had contracted the virus previously week and known as on dad and mom to vaccinate their youngsters.