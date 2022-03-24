Child vaccination rates only 17% as COVID surges in schools

Infectious illnesses professional Paul Griffin mentioned that was a major variety of youngsters in hospital, regardless of the virus being delicate for youthful individuals.

He mentioned the timing of the vaccination rollout for youngsters had been troublesome for some households, adopted by added challenges such because the south-east Queensland floods.

“I think we need to look at the access to vaccines. I’m hearing a lot back anecdotally that people are struggling to find somewhere that will give their kids the vaccine,” he mentioned.

Hospitalisations of kids with COVID-19 have elevated to 25. Credit:Christopher Frederick Jones

“There was a perception that we had largely done the bulk of the work [reaching an overall vaccination rate of 90 per cent] so a lot of those clinics reduced capacity.